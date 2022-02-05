Basketball: Denmark tops Lambert, pushes winning streak to four games

Denmark's boys basketball team dedicated itself to playing better defense about three weeks ago.

The Danes had just lost to West Forsyth 84-40, which tied a school record for most points allowed.

That dedication showed Friday as Denmark limited Lambert to its lowest offensive output of the season and the Danes won 75-51 to move into second place in Region 6-7A ahead of the regular season's final week.

"We've struggled a lot this season on the defensive side of the ball ... about three weeks ago, we came in here and had a conversation about how Denmark as a program is known for its defense, and we have to get back to our identity and what we're known to do," Denmark coach Tyler Whitlock said. "They've accepted that challenge, and so they've really bought into the fact that, hey, offensively it's going to come and go, but we're going to be committed to playing great defense. Since they've done that, they've reaped the reward for that."

Since then, Denmark has won four straight games and five of its past six, including region wins against Forsyth Central, Gainesville, North Forsyth, South Forsyth and Lambert.

Denmark held the Longhorns scoreless until a tough layup by Cam Bland with 3:11 left in the first quarter cut the Danes' lead to 6-2. By then, Stefan Davidov and Sean Patterson each hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring.

Moments after Lambert's first bucket, though, Denmark received a shot of adrenaline when Avery Barnett stole the ball and ran free on a breakaway. Barnett soared past Lambert point guard James Tyre and appeared to have a clear path to the rim. But Barnett bounced the ball off the backboard, and Kourtland Tolbert emerged from behind and threw down a monster two-handed dunk in front of Lambert's student section.

The two hooked up again on Denmark's following possession, as Barnett tossed Tolbert an alley-oop off the that electrified the gymnasium and prompted Lambert to call a timeout down 14-3.

That play capped an 8-0 run and was part of a larger 17-6 run by the Danes that extended into the second quarter and ended with back-to-back 3-pointers by Maksim Vinogradov.

Denmark led 39-23 by halftime and had all of the momentum.

"Those kids, just as quickly as they can miss shots, they can get hot very quickly," Whitlock said. "That was really our conversation at halftime. They can come out here and start lighting it up right away, so there was a lot of focus on closing out, hands high and just being away of where guys were on the court."



But Denmark poured it on in the third quarter, as seven different players scored and Vinogradov made his presence felt on the glass, where he collected a pair of putbacks.

The Danes led 62-45 by the start of the fourth quarter and held Lambert to just two field goals in the final frame.

Davidov finished with a game-high 17 points and Tolbert added 16. Bland led the Longhorns with 16 points.

The win avenges Denmark's early season loss to Lambert on a buzzer-beater and improves the Danes to 13-11 and 7-4 in Region 6-7A play. Denmark will host West Forsyth on Tuesday, while Lambert [14-10, 6-5 Region 6-7A] is tied with North Forsyth for third place and will travel to Gainesville on Tuesday.