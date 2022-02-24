Basketball: Denmark upended by Mountain View in OT

Mountain View shooting guard Mike White hit the winning basket and scored nine of his 21 points in overtime Wednesday to help the Bears edge Denmark in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, 57-56.

White scored all the points for the Bears in overtime.

“It feels good. We haven’t been here since 2018,” White said “We just been working as a team all year. We really deserved this. Now we [still] gotta be working and push through until then.”

At the beginning of the game, points were hard to come by. Both teams were playing extremely aggressively.

The Bears scored the first points off a baseline drive then went cold. The Danes went scoreless until small forward Jayden Hilliman got fouled while driving to the hoop. To end the first quarter, both teams totaled 10 points.

“For us, it was the first time any of these kids [had] been in the state tournament,” Bears’ head coach BJ Roy said. “So they’re nervous. We haven’t faced an elimination game. We qualified based upon our regular-season record.”

The Bears started to feel more comfortable and started a 7-0 run to begin the second quarter, but Denmark answered quickly after small forward Maksim Vinogradov came by and laid the ball up.

Hilliman hustled after every rebound and loose ball. On one of the Danes’ possessions, he missed his shot but muscled his way in to get the offensive rebound over three Bears, then missed again, grabbed his rebound, missed again, and tried again but this team got fouled and got the basket to go in for an and-one.

The Bears went on to outscore the Danes 20-12 and went to halftime 26-16 lead.

The Danes opened the second half with Vinogradov zipping a pass to shooting guard Kourtland Tolbert, who drove to the cup with ease. The Bears’ shooting guard Chance Boothe answered right back with a mid-range jumper.

The Danes were chopping off the Bears’ lead, and with 3:22 remaining in the third, Tolbert ripped the ball away and ran the fast break himself. As he was driving, he got fouled but still kept his focus on finishing and got the basket to drop for the and-one. That cut the lead to one and Mountain View immediately called a timeout.

With five seconds left on the clock down two, the Danes had to score quickly.

Tolbert got the inbound pass and sprinted down the court to attack the paint and laid in the ball to send the game to overtime, 48-48

The Danes took their first lead of the game in overtime when Vinogradov went to the free-throw line.

White followed up with a mid-range jumper over Hilliman. On the very next possession, White shot another mid-range jump shot to retake the lead.

The Danes scored all their points from the free-throw line, and that helped them get the biggest lead of the night with four with under 20 seconds to go.

The Bears knew they had to hurry up the offense and that’s when White hit a crazy fadeaway three to bring the Bears within one point.

The Bears' full-court press worked to perfection, causing the Danes to give up a crucial turnover while trying to inbound the pass.

The Bears gave the ball to their hot hand in White, whi knocked down the 3-pointer for the game-winning buzzer-beater.