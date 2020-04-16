Basketball: Tolbert 'Zooms' toward Augusta, becomes program's first signee

Adonnis Tolbert is used to making history on the court.
On Thursday, he did it behind a computer screen from his living room.
Denmark's senior forward signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Augusta University, becoming the school's first basketball player to pledge to play at the next level.
Tolbert broadcast the ceremony on Zoom, a digital platform for video conferences that has become popular in the past month.
Tolbert helped the Danes to a pair of deep playoff runs in the school's first two years of existence.
Denmark reached Final Four this season and made the Elite Eight last year in its inaugural season. Tolbert is part of a senior class that compiled a 49-13 record over two seasons, including a pair of Region 7-4A tournament championships.
"It was a great time and I'd like to say we did some very special things as a young program," Tolbert said. "I'd like to say we set the foundation for the future that's coming up. I'm very proud of what we were able to do."
This season, Tolbert averaged 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game and was a constant threat in the paint on offense and defense.
"I think I speak for Mrs. Gordy, our principal, as well as our athletic director Jamie Corr when I say that we couldn't be more proud of you and this accomplishment," Denmark boys basketball coach Tyler Whitlock said. "You are officially the first-ever college signee for Denmark High School boys basketball."
Augusta has consistently been one of the top teams in the Division II Peach Belt Conference over the past decade. The Jaguars boast a 79-35 record over the past four seasons and are just one season removed from a conference title.
Augusta was 21-8 overall and 16-4 in PBC play this season before the season was cut short.
"I know without a doubt that Coach Dip (Metress) is going to be very blessed and ecstatic when he gets you on campus," Whitlock said. "You're going to do tremendous things when you get there."