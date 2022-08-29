Cross Country: Danes win boys title at Wesleyan meet; girls place 4th

The Denmark boys cross country team dominated the field, sweeping the top three spots, in a meet Saturday at Wesleyan.
Danes sophomore Ethan Bridge cruised to victory, crossing the finish line in 17 minutes, 19.77 seconds.
Despite finishing roughly 30 seconds behind Bridge, junior Ben Sydell easily captured the runner-up spot. Quincy Anderson came in another 28 seconds behind Sydell, but the sophomore had some company, barely edging out the fourth- and fifth-place finishers.
Senior Gray Tait also earned top-10 placement, winding up seventh overall. Evan Ashley landed in 13th position to round out the scorers for Denmark, which ended up 60 points clear (26-86) of second-place Wesleyan in the eight-team event.
Although their times didn't contribute directly to the team title, Zach Hilyer (17th), Caden Schmadl (24th) and Connor Kazemi (26th) all put together solid performances in the 64-person race.
In the girls event, junior Morgan Grace Sheffield (21:14.22) garnered second place to pace the Danes, who finished fourth out of eight teams.
Freshman Nivi Balaji wound up second among the Denmark participants, coming in 17th overall. Olivia Edge wasn't far behind in 21st position.
Chaya Thomas (33rd) and Kayla German (39th) also produced scores for the Danes, while Sumedha Uppalapati (44th) posted the team's tie-breaking finish.