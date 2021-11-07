Cross country: Denmark's Ethan Ashley captures Class 7A championship

CARROLLTON — Ethan Ashley knew staying patient was part of the plan.

So, during the first mile when a pack of about a dozen runners formed with Ashley somewhere in the middle, the Danes' senior leader stayed focus.

And at the 2-mile mark, as Ashley broke out of the pack only to have Marietta's James May just a couple of feet away in lockstep, Ashley knew the second half of the race belonged to him.

"Coaches had said, 'Hey, we want to chill in the beginning and really hammer it and get after it in the second half,'" Ashley said. "He was sticking with me, which was a little scary in the beginning there, but I just remembered to trust the training and everything that we had done to get me to this point. Stay confident in my abilities."

Ashley surged ahead during the final leg of the Carrollton course, conquering "separation hill" and racing down the final decline and toward the finish line with no other runners in sight, capturing the Class 7A state championship with a time of 15:45.

"It's awesome to get out here," Ashley said. "I don't think it's fully set in yet. It's been a goal all season; I've been working toward it, so I felt like I could get it. But to have that over with and to finally say I'm state champ, I think is really special. I'm super grateful to be able to say that."