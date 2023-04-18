Denmark hires Daniel Bowles as new boys basketball coach

“It's exciting,” Bowles said, regarding being Denmark’s second-ever head coach. “You never know when jobs are going to open so it’s special when you get a chance, especially in Forsyth.



“We didn’t know it was going to be open until we found out Tyler was leaving. I talked to my wife about it and tried to figure it out."

What helped his case of transitioning to the new role was that he lived only five miles away from Denmark.

This won’t be Bowles’ first rodeo, as he enters his 16th season as a head coach. He previously led South Cobb for three years, and then left to head to Brookwood for 12 years.

At Brookwood, Bowles helped lead the Broncos to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1999, along with winning the Deep South Classic in 2012 and 2015.

Even before he moved to Forsyth County, Bowles had come across a few teams from various tournaments and was impressed with the county's basketball programs.

Bowles emphasizes that the wins and losses are important, but what’s more important to him as head coach is maintaining relationships with his former athletes after they move on to the collegiate level.

“The most I’ve enjoyed most is watching the kids grow after they leave us,” Bowles said. "The beauty of it is looking at them on social media and commenting on your post. It makes you realize it's more than basketball with those guys."

Colin Cotter — one of Bowles’ former Brookwood stars who played collegiately — is now a head coach at Thomas University.

Bowles expects his Danes to play with a sense of urgency and a free-flowing offense, but he does plan to go through the offseason to determine if his original playing style will work with a new group of athletes.

“I’m most excited to be in the area with the great coaches, the great programs and to lead the program," Bowles said. "It’s going to be fun to know the guys through various basketball stuff. Forsyth County is at a point where it’s going to explode basketball-wise."