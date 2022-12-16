Denmark quintet ink with college programs

A handful of Denmark senior athletes recently took part in a joint signing ceremony, as the current Danes announced their future college choices.
A trio of the signees came from the Denmark girls soccer program that finished 19-1 last season. Kiersten Bell signed with Columbus State; Jordyn Crosby accepted a scholarship to Santa Clara; and Sydni Whitehead inked with Bellarmine.
Standout swimmer Natalie Gilson, who placed top-five in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races in last season's state meet, opted to join Miami-Ohio.
A 2022 second-team all-county pick, Ansley Young signed to continue her lacrosse career at Kennesaw State.