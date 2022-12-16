By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Denmark quintet ink with college programs
Denmark seniors, from left, Natalie Gilson (Miami-Ohio, swimming), Ansley Young (Kennesaw State, lacrosse), Kiersten Bell (Columbus State, soccer), Jordyn Crosby (Santa Clara, soccer) and Sydni Whitehead (Bellarmine, soccer) recently signed their national letters of intent. (Photo courtesy of Denmark Athletics)

A handful of Denmark senior athletes recently took part in a joint signing ceremony, as the current Danes announced their future college choices.

A trio of the signees came from the Denmark girls soccer program that finished 19-1 last season. Kiersten Bell signed with Columbus State; Jordyn Crosby accepted a scholarship to Santa Clara; and Sydni Whitehead inked with Bellarmine.

Standout swimmer Natalie Gilson, who placed top-five in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races in last season's state meet, opted to join Miami-Ohio.

A 2022 second-team all-county pick, Ansley Young signed to continue her lacrosse career at Kennesaw State.