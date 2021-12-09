Denmark's Ethan Ashley signs with Air Force

Denmark senior Ethan Ashley signed Tuesday to continue his athletic career at the United States Air Force Academy.
Ashley won the Class 7A cross country state championship last month, finishing with a 15:45 and capping an undefeated season. Ashley finished first in every one of his races this season, and his time of 15:01 at the 19th Annual Coach Wood Invitational in October was the fastest 5K time in the state.
Ashley was also recently named the Forsyth County News Runner of the Year.
In the spring, Ashley helped guide the Danes' 4x800 relay team to a Class 7A state championship. Their first-place time of 7:44.21 was the fastest 4x800 time in the nation during the 2021 season.
Next up for Ashley is a shot at the 2021 Eastbay Cross Country Championships title Saturday at Balboa Park in San Diego, California. Ashley qualified for the national tournament by winning the South regional with a time of 15:00.
The race will feature the nation's top runners from four different regional qualifiers in the Midwest, Northeast, South and West.