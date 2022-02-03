Denmark's Trey Glymph signs with Arkansas at Pine Bluff

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

One of the most exciting moments for a high school student-athlete is officially signing their National Letter of Intent.

Denmark celebrated that exciting moment on Wednesday with their kicker Trey Glymph, who signed with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

“It’s a wave of excitement,” Glymph said. “I can’t wait to get to Pine Bluff and compete. They offered a chance to start right away, a family environment, great education, and a coaching staff to make it really feel like home.”

“I’ve always played kicker. My dad kicked in college and I just want to be like him growing up.”

Glmyph kicked for the Danes all for four years and made 17 out of 21 field goals. He kicked 80 extra points, and his longest field goal is 41 yards.

Additionally, Glymph was a first-team selection on both all-county and all-region teams.

In the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, Glymph kicked the game-winning field goal over Mountain View to advance.

He also averaged 37 yards per punt.

“[Trey] is a relentless kicker and relentless hard worker. He’s a football player.” Denmark football coach Mike Palmieri said. “He’s not just a kicker. He puts the work in, in the weight room, in the field, in the classroom. In my 20-something years of coaching, I don’t even know if I've kicked five field goals. It was a blessing to have a consistent hard worker. He won us five games.”