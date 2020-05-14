Football: Bradford, McLaughlin become latest Denmark commits

Aaron McLaughlin became the second Denmark football player in as many days to announce his commitment Thursday when the Danes' quarterback picked North Carolina State.
Defensive back Justin Bradford committed to Troy University on Wednesday.
McLaughlin and Bradford, both rising seniors, were named to the Forsyth County News All-County first team in 2019.
McLaughlin led the area in passing, completing 134 of 220 passes for 1,997 yards and accounting for 26 total touchdowns.
I have found a home, all glory to God. Committed to NC State. #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/HRA1sxwR11— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) May 14, 2020
McLaughlin, who transferred from Buford last season, helped Denmark to 7-3 record and an appearance in the Class 4A playoffs, where the Danes fell to Sandy Creek, 42-7. He's considered a four-star recruit, according to 247sports' composite rankings.
McLaughlin decommitted from Auburn in February and decided to reopen his recruiting. He collected dozens of offers, including much of the SEC and ACC.
Bradford committed to Troy after an impressive junior campaign. He was among the county's leaders in interceptions, finishing with five picks, while also logging 41 tackles, including two tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two defensive scores.
I will be verbally COMMITTING to— Justin Bradford (@justinbradford_) May 13, 2020
Troy University ! #TKG pic.twitter.com/gqceJyKCPX
Bradford was part of a smothering Denmark defense that pitched four shutouts in 2019 and held its opponents to just two scores per game (15.8 points per game).
Bradford also became the second Forsyth County football player to announce his intention to play at Troy, joining Pinecrest longsnapper Peter Haynes, who signed earlier this month.