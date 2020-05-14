Football: Bradford, McLaughlin become latest Denmark commits

Aaron McLaughlin became the second Denmark football player in as many days to announce his commitment Thursday when the Danes' quarterback picked North Carolina State.

Defensive back Justin Bradford committed to Troy University on Wednesday.

McLaughlin and Bradford, both rising seniors, were named to the Forsyth County News All-County first team in 2019.

McLaughlin led the area in passing, completing 134 of 220 passes for 1,997 yards and accounting for 26 total touchdowns.