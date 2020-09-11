Football: Denmark at Allatoona canceled because of COVID-19

For the second time in as many weeks, a Forsyth County high school football team had its game canceled because of COVID-19.

Denmark's game at Allatoona was shut down after several Denmark players were placed in quarantine because of direct exposure.

"Due to our football team having too many players out on COVID quarantine for direct exposure, we were not able to travel with a full roster to compete tonight," Denmark athletic director Jamie Corr said in a text message.

Forsyth Central's season opener against Etowah last week was also canceled.

Denmark, which lost 20-0 to Greater Atlanta Christian last week, is scheduled to host Shiloh at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17.