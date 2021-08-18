Football: Denmark enters season with stout defense, some questions on offense

Second-year coach Mike Palmieri suspects he knows who will make the bulk of those tackles this year.



Junior linebacker Dee Crayton’s recruitment exploded this past offseason after a sophomore season that saw him make 62 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, and lead the team with five sacks.

Crayton, listed at 6-foot-2 215 pounds, is considered a four-star recruit by 247sports and has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Central Florida.

“Really good kid, hard worker, committed to the game, loves football, which is really important,” Palmieri said. “Good in the classroom. He’s coachable and can take criticism. [He] wants to know what he can do better. The sky is the limit with him. We expect big things with him.”

As for McLaughlin’s replacement, that’s still up in the air.