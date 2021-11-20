Football: Denmark falls to Grayson in Sweet 16

Denmark’s historic season ended Friday in the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

After winning the region championship and defeating Mountain View in the first round, the Danes fell 35-21 to Grayson, the defending state champions, in the Sweet 16.

Denmark fought back from a 28-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, pulling within one score.

“We had a chance in the fourth quarter,” Denmark head coach Mike Palmieri said. “They’re a good football team. I’m proud of this program, and these kids, and these coaches. They’ve been real resilient all year long. We’ve got a bright future here.”