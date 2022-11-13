Football: Denmark falls to North Cobb in state playoff opener

Big plays lifted North Cobb into what may be the biggest game in the state.

The fifth-ranked Warriors (9-2) routed Denmark 42-10 Saturday night in the opening round of the Class 7A state high school football playoffs. The reward: a home date with No. 3 Mill Creek (10-1) Friday in the second round at Emory Sewell Stadium.

David Eziomume scored on touchdown runs of 73 and 90 yards in the North Cobb victory while quarterback Nick Grimstead was 8 of 15 passing for 128 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown strike to TJ Smith in the first half.

North Cobb actually trailed early, with Denmark (6-5) scoring on its first possession. The Danes moved 32 yards in two minutes, 22 seconds, leading to a 35-yard field goal by Hamilton Diboyan.

But the Warriors answered with Grimstead throwing his 75-yard touchdown pass to Smith, then running for a 30-yard score. David Mbadinga added a 2-point rush late in the first quarter.

The Warriors lit the scoreboard again late in the first half on a halfback pass with Josiah Alexander hauling in a 38-yard touchdown from Smith.

North Cobb got a short field on its first possession of the second half and scored on a 3-yard run by Mbadinga.

The Warrior defense held Denmark on a fourth down early in the fourth quarter, setting up Eziomume’s 73-yard touchdown run.

North Cobb forced a punt on the next Danes drive, again leading to a one-play drive with a long Eziomume score, this one the 90-yarder.

Denmark scored on its final drive, getting a 3-yard touchdown by Amon Williams. He finished with 193 yards rushing on 28 carries.

The Danes finished fourth in their region but with some close losses and giving up an average of just 19 points a game. North Cobb shattered that.

But now Mill Creek comes calling, fresh off a 59-22 victory over Meadowcreek.