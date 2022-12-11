Football: Denmark honors Dee Crayton with Under Armour All-America jersey presentation

At the end of the Denmark girls basketball game Friday at home, 4-star Clemson football commit Dee Crayton had a presentation to show off his Under Armour All-America jersey.

Crayton will show what he’s made of on national television as ESPN will broadcast the UA All-America Game at 2 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023.

Crayton didn’t start off his incredible football journey at linebacker. The senior likes to run the football. Due to a lot of running backs on the roster, head coach Mike Palmieri opted to put Crayton at safety.

As Crayton progressed playing the safety position, coach Palmieri saw how Crayton could reach his full potential at the linebacker position.

Palmieri didn’t shut down Crayton's running back abilities. In his junior season, Crayton took over at running back to cover up the injuries. Then this past season, as his teammate running back Amon Williams was shaken up a bit, he filled in again.

Crayton was told he made the All-America Game roster at the Under Armor camp.

“It was a great feeling because I didn’t know I was going to get it, but I've always been working for it,” Crayton said. "All the hard work paid off ever since."

Not only did Crayton show off his jersey but also the rest of the gear he received. Putting it on gave him a shock of excitement that he’s an All-American.

“A dream came true of mine, a short step of a long journey,” Crayton said. "Many of the NFL players have been through this, and I just really want to thank God for this opportunity."

Being an All-American doesn’t come from one particular camp. Over the course of his career, Crayton has attended a lot of football camps to perfect his football IQ to transition to the regular season.

Although, it’s not all just having a big name for yourself, Under Armour examines your recruitment, your grades and all four years of your film career, as well.

Crayton will touch down Dec. 29 in Orlando, Florida, to get a feel of the environment, then the next day, the practice starts.

Crayton wants to focus on his techniques, his fundamentals and compete every play. As far as Crayton is concerned, he believes that if he can compete with the other athletes on the roster, there’s no limit to what he can accomplish.

“It’s going to be a great week of competing against the top players in the country to get ready for Clemson,” Crayton said. “I know there's going to be competition every day at practice for the best of the best. I’m excited.”