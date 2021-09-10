By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Football: Denmark, Lanier game canceled
Template_Graphic_Denmark.jpg

Friday's varsity football game between Denmark and Lanier has been canceled.

Denmark canceled the game because of the number of players with positive COVID-19 cases or symptoms related to COVID-19, according to athletic director Mark Karen. 

According to data made available by Forsyth County Schools, Denmark reported nine active student cases of COVID-19 and two staff cases as of 9 a.m. Friday, which is 2% of the district's 549 total active positive cases.

Karen said Lanier voided the two-year contract between the two schools, which will allow Denmark and Lanier to schedule another opponent this season.