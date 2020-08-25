Football: Denmark picks up high-profile QB Robert Jones

Denmark has another high-profile quarterback to add to its roster.
Sophomore quarterback Robert Jones III enrolled this week at Denmark High School after leaving Montini Catholic (Ill.), according to athletic director Jamie Corr.
Jones, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, holds offers from Arizona State and South Florida.
The Illinois High School Association voted last month to move the high school football season to spring. Montini Catholic is in Lombard, Illinois, about a half an hour west of Chicago.
Jones is not the first marquee quarterback to transfer to a Georgia high school, as Southern Cal commit Jake Garcia elected to leave La Habra (Calif.) for Valdosta earlier this month.
Senior quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, a North Carolina State commit, was one of the county's top offensive players last season, completing 134 of 220 passes for 1,997 yards and 17 touchdowns, but suffered a shoulder injury earlier this year. Denmark head coach Mike Palmieri said he hopes McLaughlin will be ready go once the season starts.
The Georgia High School Association voted last month to delay the high school football season two weeks.
Denmark is scheduled to open the season at 5 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Corky Kell Classic against Greater Atlanta Christian.