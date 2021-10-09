Football: Denmark rallies past Lambert to win fifth straight

Late in the first quarter, Lambert defensive back Bradley Gabriel picked off Denmark QB Jacob Nelson to set up Lambert on its own 35-yard line.

The Longhorns carried that momentum to the offensive side of the ball, as QB James Tyre went back to throw, scanned the field and decided to take it upon himself for a 30-yard scramble to put the Longhorns in a perfect position to score before the first quarter ended.

On the first play of the second quarter, Tyre threw a high pass over the middle to wide receiver Kojo Antwi for the first touchdown of the game.

On Lambert's next possession, just as the Longhorns' punter was getting ready to punt, one of the Danes got a hand on the ball to alter the ball to their favor. And with 12 seconds left on the clock, Denmark kicker Trey Glymph drilled a 41-yard field goal for Danes' first score of the game.

Denmark opened the second half by deciding to rely on their running back Amon Williams. It seemed like the Longhorns knew what was coming, but couldn’t stop it. On the 1-yard line, Williams punched it in to give Denmark their first lead of the game, 10-7.

“We worked so hard. All in the weight room,” Williams said “We brought it all out onto the field, so coach can put his trust in me.”

When it was Lambert’s turn to strike back, the defense came through with a stop to get the ball back. Denmark didn’t want to fix what wasn’t broken, which was the run game. This time it was Dee Crayton carrying the load all the way to the end zone, then capping it off with a 1-yard touchdown increasing the lead to 17-7.



Lambert knew they had to score on their next possession, so the Longhorns came out on their drive hot with big plays keeping Denmark on their heels. On the 12-yard line, Denmark's defense couldn't be disciplined, and two penalties put Lambert in the perfect position for running back Harrison Peyton to score from the 1-yard line and cut the lead 17-14.

Lambert's defense made the stop to get the ball back with under three minutes to go in the fourth, but an incompletion to Antwi on third down brought up fourth-and-4.

With the Longhorns lining up in shotgun formation, the ball snapped to Tyre, who looked to throw but miscommunication from him and the wide receivers led to crucial turnover on downs.

With the clock on Denmark's side, the Danes let the time wind down to get their fifth consecutive win.

Denmark [5-1, 3-0 Region 6-7A] has a bye next week before traveling to South Forsyth Oct. 22, while Lambert [5-2, 1-2 Region 6-7A] will try to bounce back Oct. 15 at home against North Forsyth.