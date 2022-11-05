Football: Denmark storms past Forsyth Central to nab No. 4 seed

Entering Friday, there were a couple of possible scenarios that would have caused three-way ties in the Region 6-7A standings at the end of the night.
With South Forsyth beating West Forsyth, Denmark did its part to ensure there wouldn't be any Week 12 chaos, as the Danes' 44-0 triumph at Forsyth Central locked them into the region's No. 4 seed.
Anias Blackman scored the only touchdown of the first quarter, rushing in from 2 yards out to give Denmark (6-4, 2-3) the lead.
The Danes' next two touchdowns came on passing scores by each of their two main quarterbacks.
Kohl Yearwood connected with Ty Woodruff on a 15-yard score, and Jacob Nelson hit Lake Thoman from 17 yards out to extend Denmark's lead.
A safety just before halftime put Forsyth Central (2-8, 0-5) in a 23-0 hole.
Yearwood snuck in from close range to extend the lead before Elijah McCord broke off a roughly 30-yard touchdown run for a 37-0 edge.
In the fourth quarter, Rishi Sharma's rushing TD capped the scoring.
Next up for Denmark will be a trip next week to Region 5-7A North Cobb.