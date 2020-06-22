Football: Denmark's duCille commits to Furman

Denmark rising senior Devin DuCille committed Monday to play football at Furman University.

duCille led the Danes in rushing his sophomore year, carrying the ball 190 times for 694 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 104 yards.

duCille, who scored the first touchdown in school history when the Danes beat Cherokee Bluff 43-0 in 2018, injured his knee in Denmark's 2019 opener and missed the rest of the season.

