Football: Dominant defensive performance carries Denmark past Shiloh

By Chris Stephens

For the Forsyth County News

SNELLVILLE — It was a battle of defenses Friday night as Denmark got two field goals and a safety en route to an 8-0 win over Shiloh.

The win marks Denmark’s second straight victory and improves the Danes’ record to 2-1 this season.

Denmark worked around a pair of interceptions on its first two drives, with the Danes’ defense stepping up each time to keep the Generals’ offense off the board.

Shiloh senior Xavier Wright had both interceptions. The first saw Wright reach for the ball at its apex to come down with the INT, while the second saw him intercept the ball inside the red zone and return it 25 yards.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Danes got things moving on offense. An 11-yard completion from Michael McClellan to Lane Grayson and an 11-yard rush by Amon Williams moved the ball inside the 10.

After the Generals backed up Denmark’s offense to the 15-yard line, head coach Mike Palmieri called on kicker Trey Glymph to covert a 32-yard field goal to give the Danes a 3-0 lead.

Shiloh looked to make some headway after Jabari Morrison recovered a fumbled snap by Denmark. The offense then moved the ball down the field using a pair of 12-yard completions by Jeremiah Harden to move the ball into Denmark territory. A 26-yard run by Harden moved the ball to the 5, but the Generals were forced to settle for a 31-yard field-goal attempt, which was missed just before halftime, leaving the score at 3-0.

The second half was much of the same as neither offense was able to muster much. Glymph added a 28-yard field goal with 3:44 left in the third quarter in the third quarter to go up 6-0.

The Great Danes' defense added a safety with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter for the game's final points.

Denmark [2-1] will travel to Lanier at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10.