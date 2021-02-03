Football: Four from Denmark sign to play college football

“To be honest, I was just playing for fun,” Whillock said. “I didn’t really think that I’d be even close to being able to do this. I thought I would just help out the team because I like the school and thought it was something I could try. Being able to do something like this though is surreal.”



Now he will play at West Georgia, which Whillock said was the best circumstance for him.

“West Georgia had the best facilities and football program,” Whillock said. “[It] was close to home, too. Those were all things I was looking for.”

Though he does not have many memories of himself on the field, he said his favorite is the very first snap he played.

“That was the first game of football I ever played,” Whillock said. “That was crazy and a great feeling being on the field for the first time.”

Davenport and Gunn were both starting receivers for Denmark and were also best friends growing up.

“It’s been crazy,” Gunn said. “That’s my best friend growing up. Really exciting for both of us to sign next to each other and achieve our dreams of playing Division I football.”

Davenport said he is going to miss playing at Denmark but already feels like family at UAB.

“I definitely think UAB is the best fit for me,” Davenport said. “The coaches show so much love. I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Davenport’s favorite memory at Denmark was scoring a touchdown during a come-from-behind victory against Flowery Branch, the final game of his sophomore season.

“Georgia Tech provides a great education,” Gunn said. “I like how they changed the offense into a new system.”

Gunn, who will join the Yellow Jackets as a preferred walk-on, transferred from Blessed Trinity to play his final two years at Denmark and played receiver, defensive back and even had three pass attempts this past season. Gunn led the Danes with 42 receptions.

“I just loved making memories and playing with my guys,” Gunn said.

Ogbogu verbally committed Dec. 11, and said that it is the “little things” he is going to miss most about Denmark, though he is ready to start his collegiate career.

“Why not West Point?” Ogbogu said. “Great academics, great football ... there’s such an atmosphere up there. [It] will set me up for my future”

Ogbogu has not been able to go to Army’s campus yet, but said he is looking forward to getting a chance to play in the annual Army-Navy Game.

“Celebrating wins, the locker room atmosphere, the hard work … Denmark was a special place for me,” Ogbogu said. “I’m excited to move on to play college but loved being a part of this.”