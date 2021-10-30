Football: Gainesville hands Denmark first region loss

GAINESVILLE — Denmark made a comfortable living for itself this season winning close games.

Entering Friday's game against Gainesville, all but one of the Danes' previous seven games were decided by one possession.

So, with Denmark trailing by seven points with 3:02 left in the game and needing to drive 80 yards to tie the game, there was little reason to believe the Danes couldn't deliver.

Jacob Nelson completed back-to-back out routes on the Denmark sideline, first a 5-yard completion to Aidan Brozena then a 9-yard throw to Lake Thoman to move the chains. And after a 23-yard pass to Hayden Fox in the middle of the field, the Danes were on the move.

But an incompletion on first down followed by a holding call had the Danes in a hole, and facing second-and-long, Nelson was hit by Qua Coley and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Khaliq Maddux to allow the Red Elephants to run out the clock and escape with a 13-6 victory.

"We can't come out here and win a championship against a good team and not do the things that got us there," Denmark head coach Mike Palmieri said. "We've just got to coach better and play better. No excuses ... We were there. We had the opportunities, but we just didn't make the plays."