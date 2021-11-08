South welcomes North Gwinnett back to War Eagle Stadium

It’s difficult to know what a team has during their preseason scrimmage.

It took South Forsyth a couple of weeks to round into form, and by the time the War Eagles truly started to click, about two months had passed since they fell 41-21 to North Gwinnett in their final preseason tune-up.

South is looking for a better result this time around, and there’s reason to believe they’ll find it.

The War Eagles put together their most complete win of the season last week in a 34-0 win over Forsyth Central. QB Ty Watkins was 5-for-5 passing for 150 yards and three touchdowns, Chris Nelson returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, and the War Eagles’ defense pitched a shutout.

North Gwinnett took some lumps recently against Collins Hill, Mill Creek and North Cobb – three of the best teams in Class 7A – but took care of business against Peachtree Ridge and Mountain View to lock up the three seed.

The winner will face the Brookwood/Newnan winner in the Sweet 16.

West also has a familiar opponent

Speaking of familiar opponents, West Forsyth gets a rematch with Mill Creek in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs after locking up the No. 3 seed.

The Wolverines fell 38-10 to Mill Creek in September, fueled by a 10-point swing just before halftime. West lined up to kick a field goal that would have sent the two teams into halftime tied 10-10, but the kick was blocked and returned for a touchdown to instead make it 17-7, then a 21-point third quarter all but sealed the game.

It was the first of three straight losses for West, which found its footing four weeks later in a 42-10 win against Forsyth Central to restore its playoff chances. The Wolverines beat Gainesville and Lambert by a combined score of 67-10 before last week’s showdown against Denmark.

The Wolverines managed just -22 yards rushing last week – counting sack yardage – and will face another stout defensive front against Mill Creek.

The winner will face the McEachern/South Gwinnett winner in the Sweet 16.

Lambert playoff bound for first time since 2016

The Longhorns opened the season 4-0 for the second time in as many years.

But unlike last season, Lambert collected region wins against Gainesville, North Forsyth and Forsyth Central to finish with a winning record. And unlike any season since 2016, the Longhorns are heading to the postseason.

It’s an impressive turnaround for second-year head coach Tommy Watson, who is 12-8 since inheriting a program that finished 0-10 in 2019.

Now the Longhorns face their biggest challenge of the season against nationally ranked Collins Hill, a team that has scored 350 points in 10 games and is limiting opposing offenses to fewer than five points per game.

Five-star recruit and Florida State commit Travis Hunter hasn’t played a snap since Peachtree Ridge, but the Eagles haven’t missed a beat and easily wrapped up the region’s No. 1 seed.

The winner will face the Parkview/Pebblebrook winner in the Sweet 16.