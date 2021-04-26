Gymnastics: Denmark's Davies collects wins in floor, vault at state meet

Emma Davies added to her banner senior season Saturday, using a pair of first-place finishes to place third all-around at the Class 6A-7A state gymnastics meet at the Buford Arena.

Davies, whose all-around title last month at the county meet helped Denmark to a county championship, was nearly perfect in the floor and vault, winning both events. Davies scored a 9.900 in each event and also finished seventh on bars with a 9.400.

Davies' all-around score of 38.550 placed her third behind Buford's Marisa Ashton [38.633] and Newnan's Rubylyn Goad [39.082].

Davies qualified for the finals individually after the Danes failed to break the top four in Friday's preliminary meet. West Forsyth finished seventh and South Forsyth finished eighth in the preliminary meet. West's Mani Fofana and Forsyth Central's Ashlyn Scanlon also made the cut individually, as Fofana at finished sixth on the beam [9.200] and Scanlon's floor routine placed her seventh [9.466].