Lacrosse: McDaniel's sock trick leads Denmark past Pinecrest Academy

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

On a drizzling Tuesday afternoon, Ryan McDaniel's sock trick led the Denmark's boys lacrosse team to victory over Pinecrest Academy, 16-4.

From the opening quarter, the Danes were aggressive in trying to get the ball in the back of the net, but Pinecrest goalie Andrew Smith denied every ball that came his way.

It wasn't until Aidan Brozena sprinted down the middle and shot down the middle for the first score of the game. A few possessions later, Pinecrest answered back with Brock Barbee going around the net to tie the game, but toward the end of the first quarter, Nick Spencer broke the tie 2-1.

When the second quarter rolled around, the Danes remained aggressive and their offensive started rolling.

With 10:39 left on the clock, Ryan Bitterman spun around his defender and found McDaniel, who shot the ball for the score. The Danes made it three straight scores after Bitterman assisted Davis Ogilvy, who went underneath to beat Pinecrest’s goalie, then Lake Thoman added his first goal.

The Paladins didn’t want to go into the locker room with just one goal, so that’s when Ryan Bartling slung a shot from 15 yards out into the net to stop the run. The Danes answered right back with Brozena assisting to McDaniel, who made a nice move to score again.

The Danes went into the locker room with a 7-2 lead over the Paladins. Ogilvy and Brozena led the team with a pair of goals, and Bitterman became the distributor for the team assisting three goals.

“We were just executing a little bit better,” Denmark coach Bernard Marchand said.

Just two minutes into the third, the Danes, who averaged 16 goals in their previous three games, weren’t done scoring. Bitterman went down the alley and beat his man, dishing his fourth assist to McDaniel, who put the ball in the back of the net.

The Danes leaped to an eight-goal lead by the end of the third quarter, scoring eight consecutive times. Barbee stopped the skid after attracting three Danes onto him but still managed to score to end the drought.

With 6:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, McDaniel found himself getting the ball in the back of the net for his sixth goal of the night.

“I just like how I continue to get better every single game, not worry so much about the goals and to work on the offense,” McDaniel said.

With a win against Pinecrest, the Danes jumped onto a four-game winning streak.

“The way the team is able to work together over the past few games, limit the turnovers and be more efficient in our offense,” McDaniel said.

“We’re a work-in-progress. We’re getting better. I'm impressed with the whole group playing well and playing together,” Marchand said.

Denmark [6-4, 2-1 Area 6, Class 7A-6A] will host Etowah at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, while Pinecrest [3-3, Area 5, Class 5A-1A] will travel to play Holy Innocents Episcopal at 5 p.m. Thursday.