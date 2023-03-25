Soccer: Danes edge Bulldogs to punch postseason ticket

Instead, Denmark's players seemed to draw inspiration from the deck being stacked against them. For stretches of the second half, the Danes played as if they were a man up instead of a man down.

Thanks to a goal off a set piece, Denmark topped Forsyth Central by a 1-0 margin, securing the region's No. 4 seed and eliminating the Bulldogs from postseason contention.

“What a fight our guys put through,” Danes head coach Trevor Bowman said. “To get a red card right there at the end of the first half, a lot of teams would quit. This team has been in those situations all season long where they are going to fight. We have a resilient bunch over here. They are going to fight until the final whistle blows.

“We saw that in the second half. We came together at halftime and talked about our game plan. Nothing changed. We stuck to the game plan, and we got the goal we needed. … It’s a great effort by our team and something we’ve seen all season.”

While having a player sent off is never easy, particularly in a tied game on the road against a hungry team, the timing of the dismissal likely helped Denmark (8-2-1, 2-2) recover from the blow.

“Obviously, we want to play with 11,” Bowman said. “But having the 10 minutes at halftime to talk about what we were going to do in the second half certainly helped us.

“For us, nothing changed. We stuck to our formation defensively and in the midfield. We just lost an attacker.”

Maintaining its resources on the backend, though, meant that the Danes needed to take advantage of any opportunity that came their way on the offensive end.

In the 48th minute, the chance fell to the left foot of Miles Miller. With the ball bouncing to him off a free kick crossed into the box, the sophomore lashed a shot across the goal and into the right side of the netting to set off a wild celebration by Denmark at the corner flag near its bench.

“Those are opportunities that we have to take advantage of,” Bowman said. “We worked on set pieces yesterday — just like we do before every game each week. The boys executed what we wanted them to do.”

Even with the numerical advantage, Forsyth Central (6-7-1, 1-4) struggled to create shots to challenge Denmark goalkeeper Austin Bender.

The Bulldogs' best chance to find the equalizer evaporated as quickly as it came, with the referee reversing his initial decision to award Forsyth Central a penalty kick in the 58th minute.

Bender came up with a key save with 10:24 left in the second half and wasn't challenged again the rest of the way en route to earning the shutout.

“I said at the beginning of the season that our goal was to make it back to the playoffs,” Bowman said. “I believe last year Central eliminated us from contention, and this year, we were able to get the better of them. I’m glad we achieved that goal of reaching the playoffs.

“It’s a new season for us. We have a few weeks to prepare for our playoff opponent. You can be sure we’ll be ready to go when that time comes.”

After defeating Lambert on penalty kicks in its region opener, Denmark looked set to challenge for the No. 1 seed. However, the Danes dropped heartbreakers to Milton (in a PK shootout) and South Forsyth (1-0 on a late goal), turning Friday's contest into an elimination game.

“We know that we have the team to compete with anyone,” Bowman said. “We’re not scared to compete with anybody. These guys aren’t scared. They’re competitors.

“Despite beating the region champions this year and then falling to Milton and falling to South, we knew we had to have this one. We treated this game like our first-round playoff game, because it was win or be done for us.”

Technically, Denmark's actual opening-round contest will take place April 12 at Region 5-7A champion and ninth-ranked Osborne.

Even with picking up the massive win to set up that contest, the Danes showcased remarkable sportsmanship after Friday's win. Not only did Denmark put together a fairly muted celebration on Forsyth Central's field but also several of the Danes consoled devastated Bulldogs in the immediate aftermath.

“Our captain Nikhai [Tonwar] said, ‘These guys are our friends. We don’t want to celebrate in their misery,’” Bowman said. “Of course, they’re high school boys, and they want to celebrate a little bit. But most of our celebration will be done on the bus ride home. That’s what Nikhai wanted to save it for.

“These guys are our friends, and despite them being our competition tonight, we would hope that other teams would do the same to us.”