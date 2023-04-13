Soccer: Denmark boys stun region champion Osborne in PK shootout

Denmark boys soccer seemed to have a flair for the dramatic throughout the regular season, and that continued in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs.
Facing Region 5-7A champion and No. 9 Osborne Wednesday in Marietta, the fourth-seeded Danes battled their way into a penalty shootout, winning 3-2 (5-4 on PKs).
Both teams scored once in regulation, and they traded goals again in overtime to leave the game knotted at 2-apiece at the end of 100 minutes.
After each side made its first four spot kicks, Denmark (10-3-1) nailed its fifth penalty to set up a sudden-death scenario for Osborne.
That's when Danes goalkeeper Austin Bender stepped up in heroic fashion. The senior ensured his high school career would extend at least one more game, diving down to his right side to push aside the Cardinals' last chance at staying alive.
It marked the fifth penalty shootout for the Danes this year. They went 3-1 during a stretch of four shootouts in a five-game span early in the season.
With the win — which made Denmark one of three 7A No. 4 seeds to stay alive — the Danes advance to the Sweet 16. Next up for Denmark will be a trip to Region 8-7A runner-up Collins Hill, which defeated North Gwinnett, 2-0, in the opening round.
