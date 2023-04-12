Soccer: Denmark girls down Kennesaw Mountain in state playoff opener

Mary Beth McLaughlin scored twice in a 10-minute span early in the second half of a Class 7A state playoff opener to send the Denmark girls soccer team to the Sweet 16.
Facing Region 5-7A No. 3 seed Kennesaw Mountain Tuesday at home, the second-seeded Danes took a narrow 1-0 lead into halftime despite a bevy of chances to put the game away.
With just under 10 minutes left in the half, Sydni Whitehead broke the deadlock with a long-range strike, finishing into the top corner on a left-footed shot from the edge of the 18-yard box.
It seemed as though Whitehead's goal would open the floodgates.
However, a combination of unlucky breaks — including a goal being disallowed due to a foul on the Kennesaw Mountain goalkeeper and Maddie Stoddard hitting the post — and wasted chances allowed the Mustangs to maintain their one-goal disadvantage entering the break.
Denmark, though, quickly extended its lead following the restart.
McLaughlin gave the Danes some breathing room just four minutes into the second half. The junior found the back of the net again seven minutes later to wrap up the win.
With the result, ninth-ranked Denmark (11-3) heads to the second round but didn't immediately know its next opponent. Either the Danes will head to Region 7-7A champion and No. 10 Norcross or host Region 8-7A's fourth seed, Collins Hill.