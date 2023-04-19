Soccer: Denmark girls show resilience in pulling away from Norcross

“I’m really proud of them for keeping their composure,” Denmark head coach Jen Barr said. “We’ve been talking about that, and not quitting, trusting each other and believing in each other.”



That juggernaut 2022 team entered the postseason having allowed just three goals in 17 games — all wins by at least two-goal margins. This year's group has already lost three games, including a 5-0 defeat against Chamblee, and due to finishing runner-up in Region 6-7A, the Danes hit the road in the second round of the playoffs to face a fellow top-10 side.

“I feel like those three losses we took early in the season has now paid off,” Barr said. “These girls know what it feels like to have that adversity, fight back, come from behind twice and put it away.”



No. 10 Norcross took the lead barely eight minutes into the game, but eighth-ranked Denmark (12-3) battled right back, tying the game up on an own goal just four minutes later.

In the 29th minute, the Danes allowed a rather soft goal.

The Blue Devils launched a speculative shot from distance, with the ball lofting straight to goalkeeper Susana Cadavid-Giraldo. The freshman, who is typically a starting defender, couldn't catch the shot cleanly and wasn't quite able to corral the ball in time to keep it from crossing the goal line.

From that point on, though, Cadavid-Giraldo didn't make the slightest mistake.

“Sus, a defender, stepped in goal for us tonight,” Barr said. “We’re really proud of that.”



Denmark's offense similarly made up for any miscues the rest of the way, displaying an innate ability to overcome individual and wholistic adversity.

Elise Sturm canceled out Cadavid-Giraldo's own goal not even three minutes later with a sweeping shot into the corner. Moments earlier, Sturm had arguably an even better chance to equalize but sent the shot just wide.

Given a second chance, the junior winger buried the attempt to restore parity.

“We’re at that point in the playoffs now where everybody is scouting each other,” Barr said. “Jordyn [Crosby] was being double-teamed in the midfield. Maddie [Stoddard] was being worked hard. For us to keep our composure, be unselfish and look to play each other off the ball, I couldn’t be prouder.”



Despite the extra attention, Crosby nearly gave the visitors the lead in the final seconds of the opening half only to see Norcross goalkeeper Sophie Katz make the save.

Crosby, though, still became the one to break the deadlock. The senior Santa Clara signee needed just three minutes and 38 seconds of the second half to convert from a Sturm assist.

Stoddard, an Auburn commit who helped force the Norcross own goal, completely took over the midfield during the second half.

In the 51st minute, Stoddard assisted Sophia Ashtar for a 4-2 lead; and in the 72nd, Stoddard sealed the win on a goal of her own, with the help of Aubrey Chester.

Next up for Denmark will be another road trip — a much longer one this time — to Richmond Hill, a No. 1 seed and an undefeated team located in Bryan County.

“They all played; they all worked their tails off,” Barr said of her players. “What more can a coach ask for? They were unselfish, they kept their composure and they didn’t drop their heads when we went down twice. That’s what the playoffs are all about.

“We’re pumped. We’re super grateful. Let’s go to Savannah.”