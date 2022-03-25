Soccer: No. 1 Denmark locks up Region 6-7A championship in dominant fashion

Denmark's girls soccer team captured the Region 6-7A championship Thursday in what has become typical fashion for the Danes this season.
Denmark beat South Forsyth 8-0, posting its 12th clean sheet of the season and improving its score differential to plus-98 goals.
Through 15 matches this season, the Danes are outscoring their opponents 101-3.
Denmark, ranked No. 1 in the Class 7A coaches' poll, took control early, carrying a 5-0 lead into halftime thanks to a first-half hat trick by Hannah McLaughlin, plus one goal each from Ari Traylor and Chloe Eastes.
Denmark kept the momentum going in the second half with goals from Jordyn Crosby, Maddie Stoddard and Elise Nystrom to solidify the victory and grant the Danes their first region championship in soccer.
Denmark [15-0, 5-0 Region 6-7A] will wrap up region play March 31 at North Forsyth before a date with Parkview to end the regular season.
From there, the Danes will enter the Class 7A playoffs as the No. 1 seed from Region 6-7A, where they will face the No. 4 team out of Region 8, which will be either Collins Hill [8-6, 2-4], North Gwinnett [6-6, 1-4] or Mountain View [6-8, 0-5].