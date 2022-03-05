Soccer: No. 2 Denmark girls shut out No. 9 Lambert, reach 10-0

Denmark coach Jen Barr isn't sure how she would defend against Maddie Stoddard.

Opposing defenders seem to be asking themselves that same question.

Stoddard's goal 18 minutes into Friday's match against Lambert ultimately served as the game-winner, as the second-ranked Danes shut out the Longhorns 3-0 and collected a key Region 6-7A win while improving to 10-0.

"She is so dynamic," Barr said. "A couple of games ago against Cambridge, I watched her take 40 yards, stop the ball to pause two defenders and then the angle she took to shoot — I don't know how it went in. She's one of those kids that only comes every 10 or 15 years, and I know that, so I'm really happy to have her."

Jordyn Crosby and Hannah McLaughlin stretched the lead with a pair of second-half goals to help secure the win.

Crosby's goal came on a magnificent free kick by Mary Beth McLaughlin, who lofted a pass about 40 yards to the doorstep of Lambert's goal and off the head of Crosby to double the lead.

Fewer than 10 minutes later, Hannah McLaughlin struck from about 18 yards out, sending a scorching shot past a diving Heidi Harris to make it 3-0.

Hannah McLaughlin also assisted on Stoddard's first-half goal, finding Denmark's shifty forward about 10 yards in front of goal. Stoddard took the ball up the left side and beat Harris with a shot off her left foot.

The Danes piled up 23 shots on offense, adding six corner kicks in the second half, while pitching their ninth shutout of the season with Kiersten Bell in goal.

"The people that needed to show up showed up," Barr said. "I'm really proud of Elise Sturm, who is a sophomore and came in at midfield and really played very well."

Lambert tested Bell early, forcing Denmark's junior keeper to make the first save of the game on a free kick off the foot of Carly Wilson.

But Denmark ramped up the pressure on offense, resulting in a couple of chances that drew Harris out of goal to make the save.

A perfect pass from Stoddard to Arin Watson threatened to break the scoreless tie with 22:38 left in the first half, but Harris stepped up in the box to make the save.

Forty seconds later, it was Hannah McLaughlin who found Stoddard for the goal.

"I'm really proud of how they kept their composure," Barr said. "The first 20 minutes, Lambert came out very physical. We knew they were going to come out and we knew the pressure was going to be high. We knew they were going to try to shut down Stoddard; they double-teamed her. And we knew they were going to try to shut down Hannah McLaughlin, but I told them, 'Just keep your composure. It might take us 30 passes, but we have to just stay composed and stretch them out.'"

Denmark [10-0, 2-0 Region 6-7A] has outscored its opponents 70-1 this season and will put its undefeated record on the line at 6 p.m. March 8 at defending Class 7A state champion West Forsyth.

"We planned a lot for this game," Barr said. "We scouted them and we watched game film. Now we've got West on Tuesday and West was here tonight because they didn't play. West will be tough and West will be physical, so we're preparing for them too."

Meanwhile, Lambert [7-4, 1-2 Region 6-7A] will look to even its region record at 6 p.m. March 11 at home against Gainesville.