Soccer: No. 2 Denmark girls topple defending champ West Forsyth

You don't need a healthy wrist to play soccer.

Turns out an iron leg and the ability to score from just about anywhere in the attacking third is enough.

Denmark senior Hannah McLaughlin fought through a wrist injury she sustained last week, scoring two goals and helping Denmark's second-ranked girls soccer team past defending state champion West Forsyth on Tuesday, 3-1.

"Actually, she got the game ball tonight, because I'm really proud of her mentality coming off that wrist injury and showing up as big as she did and driving the midfield ... those were world-class goals, and she stepped up when we needed her to step up," Denmark coach Jen Barr said.

McLaughlin started the scoring just 3 1/2 minutes into the match, when her shot deflected off the hand of West goalie Olivia Needham and into the back of the net to give the Danes a 1-0 lead.

West answered back when a Michelle Moskau goal sailed past Kiersten Bell and knotted the match 1-1, giving each talented midfielder a goal in the early going.

However, Jordyn Crosby struck with 11:45 until halftime, then McLaughlin hammered home the Danes' third goal of the half with a laser from about 27 yards out.

The two defenses took over in the second half, with West's defenders putting the clamps on Denmark's defense and the Danes' back line stifling several Wolverine attacks.

Moskau tried a 30-yarder halfway through the second half that sailed just high, and West's best chance came with 14:30 during a scrum in front of the Danes' goal when Bell was pulled out of position. But left back Chloe Eastes hopped in the net and absorbed a shot that ultimately allowed Denmark to clear the ball.

Denmark's back line of Eastes, Christina Davenport, Mary Beth McLaughlin and Arianna Traylor was up to the task against a talented West attack that had tallied 23 goals in the past three matches.

A steady rain that lasted the entirety of the match also complicated plans for both teams.

"I think they played really well. We talked about the conditions tonight, because our defense is really comfortable switching the field," Barr said. "So, we said, 'Don't go through our keeper tonight. Be smart. Use some common sense.' We have a very confident back line, so we just said be smart with the weather tonight."



The Danes played without forward Maddie Stoddard, who Barr said is out for a week with an injury.

Denmark [11-0, 3-0 Region 6-7A] has now outscored its opponents 73-2 this season and will step out of region play March 15 with a trip to Alpharetta.

Meanwhile, West [5-3, 2-1 Region 6-7A] has a full weekend ahead with matches against Spain Park [Ala.], Norcross and Dunwoody.