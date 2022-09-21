Softball: Danes' Annalise Knop delivers shutout win against Wolverines at home.

The Denmark Danes improved their Region 6-7A record to 6-1 with a shutout win over the West Forsyth Wolverines, 4-0, Tuesday at home.

“Offensively not where we want to be but like the ability to win games in different ways and tonight was pitching,” Danes head coach Savannah Huffstetler said. "Really proud of [Annalise Knop] and our defense. They both looked good."

Knop was on her A game. She allowed zero runs on two hits over seven innings, while striking out six Wolverines.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Danes had the bases loaded but only could muster up one run with Kennedy Pickett scoring on a groundout by Riley Bord.

A single by Paige Carroll in the fourth inning gave the Wolverines some hope, but a strikeout by Knop ended the inning.

Runs were hard to come by for both teams.

It wasn’t until the fifth inning that the Danes finally tacked on a run. Grace Welicky hit the ball towards the left side of the field for an RBI single to drive in Jordan Williams.

When Bord stepped onto the plate in the sixth, she was 0-for-2 officially. On her third try, she finally struck the ball towards the right side of the field for a single and that gave enough time for Sara Harris and Pickett to reach home plate to grow the lead to 4-0.

“I like how the unseen heroes get those crucial RBIs like Riley Bord,” Huffstetler said. "She’s absolutely good enough to be an everyday starter."



A quick three outs by the Wolverines allowed the Danes to finish off the shutout.

Harris had a great time at the plate, going 3-for-3 to lead the Danes in hits.

Denmark (10-6) will travel to face Lambert on Sept. 22. Meanwhile, West Forsyth (11-7, 3-4) will host Milton the same night.