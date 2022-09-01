Softball: Danes collects their 1st region win against Bulldogs

The Denmark Danes defeated the Forsyth Central Bulldogs, 6-3, to win their first Region 6-7A game of the season Aug. 31 at home.

“Going back to the everyone contributes thing,” Danes head coach Savannah Huffstetler said. "Scoring at any point in the lineup is huge. We don’t have to wait until the top comes back up, so that’s exciting and makes the game a little easier when we do that."

- photo by Derrick Richemond With Grace Welicky's first-inning home run towards center field that drove in Jordan Williams, the Danes started the afternoon on a positive note.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Danes were able to tack on one more run. Riley Bord made contact with the ball and sent it to right field, allowing Kennedy Pickett to run home.

It wasn’t until the top of the fifth inning that the Bulldogs were able to end their scoring drought. Emma Pirkle sent a sacrifice fly to right field, and Shaylee Satterfield raced to home plate.

Bulldogs head coach Kelly Gordon swapped out pitchers by putting in Abby Hoch. In her first inning, she nearly struck out Pickett, but the Denmark hitter, who had two strikes already, hit the ball towards left fielder Keeley O’Hara for a single.

Then Annalise Knop got hit by a pitch, advancing Pickett to second. When Ellery Campbell’s chance at bat came, she reached on an error, and Pickett scored her second run of the game.

Forsyth Central's Emily Caron homered to right in the top of the sixth inning to cut the lead to 5-2.

Denmark's Kennedy Pickett pitches against Forsyth Central. - photo by Derrick Richemond Pickett grew the Danes lead to 6-2 when she hit a high ball towards left field to give Callaway enough time to run home.

Pirkle hit a high ball towards the left fielder Knop for an RBI single. However, Denmark managed to throw a runner out at home on the play, and then catch Pirkle in between first and second. The double play essentially ended the Bulldogs' last chance at a comeback.

Knop got the win for the Danes by allowing one hit and zero runs over three innings.

Pickett ended the afternoon successfully by going 4-for-4 at bat.

The Denmark Danes (5-5, 1-0) will look for a second straight region win as they travel Sept. 1 to West Forsyth (8-3, 1-0). Meanwhile, Forsyth Central (8-5, 0-1) will host a region game against Milton the same night.