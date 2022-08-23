Softball: Denmark blows away Chattahoochee by 10 runs

The Denmark Danes softball team exploded in the bottom half of the first inning, scoring eight runs and never looking back in a 13-3, five-inning win over Chattahoochee Aug. 22 at home.

“We definitely needed to bounce back from our Lanier game,” Danes head coach Savannah Huffstetler said. “We got pushed too much around on Thursday. We talked about it, we practiced about it, but I also said, ‘We could either let it hold us down like an anchor, or we come out here and put it in our rearview for good.’ So we did that.”

Things didn't start off well for Denmark (3-3).

In the top of the first inning, Natalie Simes walked, then Julia Murra Schott made contact with the ball, hitting Denmark's fence. The triple gave the Cougars enough time to score two runs.

Once Kaya Booker recorded a single, she was able to steal a base. Maryn Maye then stepped to the plate, and she was able to get enough air under the ball for Booker to get to third base.

Erika Lysak's RBI single grew the lead to 3-0.

Denmark's defense regenerated some energy and gave the Cougars no chance to get any momentum throughout the entire game, shutting them out the rest of the way.

“I think [Annalise Knop] settled a little bit, she started getting ahead more. She was behind a lot in the first inning [due to] not throwing live in almost a month. Once she settled in our defense kind of settled behind her and it worked out,” Huffstetler said regarding the defense’s performance.

Knop ended the night on a good note, going all five innings and allowing three runs on eight hits. She struck out two Cougars.

Danes Ellery Campbell, Sara Harris (3 for 3), Madeleine Knop, Ava Reformado and Grace Welicky were able to record two runs apiece. Meanwhile, Avery Callaway, Annalise Knop and Jordan Williams scored once.

Callaway led the Danes in RBI with three. Madeleine Knop, Welicky and Williams all drove in two runs. Harris and Reformado tied with one each.

Up next for the Denmark Danes, they will travel to face Cambridge at 6 p.m. Aug. 24. The Bears, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, defeated the Danes 7-2 earlier in the season.