Softball: Denmark bows out in first round of playoffs

Jessie DeNardo hit two home runs, but it wasn't enough to carry Denmark past North Gwinnett on Wednesday as the Danes fell 6-2 and 4-3.

North Gwinnett struck first when Faw launched a two-run home run off Taylor Gajdik to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. DeNardo homered in the fourth to cut the lead in half, and after Faw added an RBI single to put the Bulldogs back out by two runs, DeNardo homered again to trim Denmark's deficit to one run.

However, North Gwinnett went ahead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning when four of the first five batters of the inning reached, resulting in three runs for the Bulldogs. Denmark limited the damage thanks to an inning-ending double play from Sara Harris to Avery Callaway to Gajdik.

Ellery Campbell led off the seventh inning with a single but was erased on a double-play ball, then Amber Reed got Caitlin McGinn to strike out to end the game.

North Gwinnett opened Game 2 with a 4-0 lead, but Kiersten Bell drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning after falling behind in the count 0-2, then Gajdik's fielder's choice plated DeNardo to make it 4-2.

An RBI single by Harris one inning later drew the Danes within one run. Denmark had runners on the corners with one out in the sixth inning, but Reed struck out Bord then got Campbell to ground out to end the threat. Reed struck out three of the final four batters she faced in the seventh inning to end the game.

Denmark ends its season 14-14.