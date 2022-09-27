Softball: Denmark falls on walk-off against Etowah

Denmark dropped a back-and-forth non-region game Monday at Etowah.
The Danes and Eagles each blew three-run leads before seeing the game head to extra innings tied at 6-all. Denmark scored once in the top of the seventh, but Etowah rallied for two runs in the bottom half for the 8-7, walk-off win.
A three-run top of the third inning put Denmark (10-8) in front. Sara Harris produced a two-run hit, and Riley Bord drove in a run on an infield single.
However, the Eagles fought back with two runs in the third and four in the fourth to grab a 6-3 advantage.
A bases-clearing double by Annalise Knop in the top of the sixth evened things up. In the eighth, Ellery Campbell led off with a triple before scoring on an Avery Callaway groundout.
Etowah, though, took advantage of three consecutive walks in the home half of the frame. The final of the trio forced home the tying run, and the ensuing batter drove in the winner.