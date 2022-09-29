Softball: Denmark routs Roswell in non-region action

An eight-run second inning helped spur Denmark to an 11-1, five-inning victory over Roswell Wednesday at home.
After the visiting Hornets had opened the scoring in the top of the first, the Danes responded with a massive second-inning outburst, scoring eight runs with two outs. Denmark tacked on three runs in the fourth en route to the run-rule win.
Annalise Knop and Kennedy Pickett combined to pitch a gem backed up heavily by themselves and the rest of their offense.
Knop, Pickett, Ellery Campbell and Sara Harris each contributed two hits for Denmark (11-8). Pickett finished with a team-high three RBIs. Knop and Jordan Williams produced key two-run hits in the decisive second inning.