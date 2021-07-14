Softball: Former Lambert standout Huffstetler returns to lead Denmark

Savannah Huffstetler was hired recently to lead Denmark's softball program, replacing head coach David Smart, who guided the Danes through their first three seasons and into Georgia's highest classification.

Huffstetler is plenty familiar with Forsyth County; she played at Lambert from 2011-14 and was the Forsyth County News Player of the Year following her senior season with the Longhorns.

In fact, Huffstetler is one of three coaches who played softball at a Forsyth County school and returned to the county as a head coach, joining Leanne Brooks [South Forsyth] and Maci Fletcher [West Forsyth].

"It's exciting. It's definitely where I want to be," Huffstetler said. "You want to play with the big girls, so you go back to Forsyth County. Every single school you play is going to be a 7A school and your region games are going to be teams going to state, so it's exciting. I've been telling them if you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best. Lucky for us, we get to play the best on Tuesday and Thursday and Friday, then the following Monday and Wednesday. We do it all fall."