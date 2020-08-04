State of the Program: 'Everybody's excited' - Denmark ready for jump to Class 7A to join county rivals

This year, however, Denmark will jump from Class 4A to Class 7A, where the Danes will compete against Forsyth Central, Lambert, North Forsyth, South Forsyth, West Forsyth and Gainesville.

Denmark's football program looks to take the next step after reaching the playoffs for the first time in school history, while cheerleading, gymnastics and wrestling enter regions where the winner is traditionally expected to vie for a state title.

FCN: How excited are you to see Denmark jump up to Class 7A from Class 4A and join the other Forsyth County public schools in Region 6-7A?

Corr: "Everybody's excited about joining the Forsyth region. Number one, it's just such a common-sense solution. Instead of staying 6A and competing in eastern Gwinnett, going 7A Forsyth is just a lot more beneficial to our athletes both academically and athletically."

FCN: You were in a region with established state powers Blessed Trinity and Marist, especially in baseball. With you being a baseball guy, what was it like having to start off in a region like that?

Corr: "We knew that would be a very top-heavy region. With Flowery Branch in there as well, it was going to be very tough just to secure a playoff spot. The first year, we were very lucky to win our last five games and get the No. 4 seed in the playoffs in baseball. To do what our boys did and make it all the way to the state finals was a tribute to the coaching staff and how hard all those players worked."

FCN: The football team had a ton of expectations in just the second year. How do you think they manage that pressure? Denmark wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers, left, catches a touchdown pass Friday during the Danes' 20-19 loss to Blessed Trinity. Photo by Ben Hendren



Corr: "I think the coaching staff did a great job of minimizing the importance of all that press. I think they did a good job of getting our players to focus on the daily task at hand, which is, number one, execute everything in practice and, number two, take it to Friday night and execute everything in the game."

FCN: This was Denmark's second year in existence. Did you ever think your school would be competing for, and winning, state championships that early?

Corr: "I think in a way we have surpassed some of our own expectations. But by the same token, we know the quality of education that Forsyth County provides, and we know the outstanding area we live in. It's truly a great place to live, and it attracts people that are not only incredible athletes, but incredible students as well."



"When you have two state championship trophies in the trophy case after a year and a half of existence, you know you're in the right place. Sarah Wilson, garnering the school's first-ever state championship, winning the gymnastics all-around in our first year of competition was amazing. Then, cheer capturing the team title in Year 2 shows the dominance of cheerleading in Forsyth County in general. Now we go into 7A, where you have potentially five state championship quality squads every single season."