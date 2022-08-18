By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Volleyball: Denmark downs East Forsyth, falls to Woodstock
Denmark graphic 08-18-22

Denmark battled in a pair of three-set matches against Woodstock and East Forsyth in non-region action Wednesday in Cherokee County.

The Danes wound up splitting the marathon matches, falling to the host Wolverines by a 25-18, 21-25, 15-10 final margin and earning a 22-25, 25-14, 15-7 win over the Broncos. The results kept Denmark at .500 on the season, with the Danes now 3-3.

In the evening's final match, Woodstock swept East Forsyth. Two of the Broncos' four defeats have come at the hands of the undefeated Wolverines.

Even still, East Forsyth holds a 7-4 record entering its first home matches Aug. 18 against Forsyth Central and Gainesville.