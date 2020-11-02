WATCH: Denmark alum Capers catches first TD for Auburn

Ze'Vian Capers scored the first touchdown of his Auburn career Saturday during the Tigers' 48-11 win against LSU.
Capers, who graduated from Denmark in 2020, caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from QB Bo Nix in the second quarter, which gave Auburn a 21-0 lead.
Capers has played in five games as a true freshman, catching six passes for 73 yards and a score. He posted career highs in receptions (3) and yards (40) last month during a 30-22 loss to South Carolina.
Capers was the 2019 Forsyth County News Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, catching 45 passes for 922 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Auburn going with the always effective "throw to the wide open guy" play. pic.twitter.com/muQDDMObhz— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 31, 2020