By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
WATCH: Denmark alum Capers catches first TD for Auburn
Capers
Denmark senior Ze'Vian Capers was the county's most dangerous offensive weapon during the 2019 season, finishing his year with 45 catches for 922 yards and 10 touchdowns. - photo by Ben Hendren

Ze'Vian Capers scored the first touchdown of his Auburn career Saturday during the Tigers' 48-11 win against LSU.

Capers, who graduated from Denmark in 2020, caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from QB Bo Nix in the second quarter, which gave Auburn a 21-0 lead. 

Capers has played in five games as a true freshman, catching six passes for 73 yards and a score. He posted career highs in receptions (3) and yards (40) last month during a 30-22 loss to South Carolina.

Capers was the 2019 Forsyth County News Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, catching 45 passes for 922 yards and 10 touchdowns.