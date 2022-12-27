2022 Forsyth County News Softball Player of the Year: Cadence Alberty, East Forsyth

The sophomore Bronco that could do it all.

Coaches of opposing teams used to tell their outfielders to stay back as Cadence Alberty approached the plate. Her plate appearances were impressive this season, as she hit seven home runs and had an OPS of 1.283.

Her pitching performance fetched her a record of 20-9 in the circle with a 1.60 ERA and 189 strikeouts.

She was quite the star of the East Forsyth Broncos softball team.

In her first two years of wearing the Broncos uniform, she has already achieved more than she expected. Just this year, Alberty was selected second-team all-state, chosen as Region 8-4A Pitcher of the Year and tabbed on the all-region first-team.

Her dominance not only extended through her region, but she was also recognized as the Forsyth County News Player of the Year.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Alberty said on being picked for the honor. “It was actually pretty cool to get it. My season was incredible. Between pitching and hitting, it was my best season I’ve ever had. On the mound, I did have games where I was really dominant, and at the plate, I was hitting the ball pretty much everywhere.”

This season was great for the Broncos, as well.

The second-year program built on the success of its debut season, when East Forsyth won the Region 7-3A title and reached the Sweet 16.

This time around, the Broncos finished 23-12 overall, posting a 16-2 region record and a 9-2 mark at home. They won the Pace Academy Regional to advance to Columbus for the first time.

“Making it to Columbus was pretty much a big part of the season, which was the big goal that we had,” Alberty said. "It did live up to our expectations with that."

Her best game was a 2-0 victory over North Oconee in an away region matchup where she threw a no-hitter.

“When we all clicked, I was at my best,” Alberty said about the game.

Getting to the Final Four of the state tournament in Columbus next season is one of her goals for next year.