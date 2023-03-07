Baseball: Broncos blast by Madison County

The East Forsyth Broncos baseball team collected its second straight Region 8-4A victory by defeating Madison County, 9-3, Monday at home.

The Red Raiders were the first to get on the board after going scoreless in the first inning.

Shane Little hit a line-drive single toward Broncos left fielder Logan Pedretti, who was able to scoop the ball but not before Justin Smith had already touched home plate.

Madison County followed with Blake Ledford connecting on the first pitch, sending the ball flying towards the right side of the field for a single that allowed Little to score. Connor Smith also scored on an error for a 3-0 lead.

The Broncos, who defeated Walnut Grove in its most recent region bout, bounced back at their next chance at bat. With the bases loaded with no outs, Chace Hall collected an RBI single on a ground ball.

East Forsyth’s series of runs was just getting started, as Blake Riley was hit by a pitch to force home Pedretti. Trey Farr posted a sacrifice fly, and Will Moffit registered a two-run double for a 5-3 lead.

When the Red Raiders came back up to bat, Broncos pitcher Wyatt Barden made it a quick inning by adding three strikeouts to his game stats.

Beyond that, neither team could get a run on the board until the bottom of the sixth inning. Heading to the plate 0-for-2, Matthew Lyons got his first of the ballgame and collected two RBIs. with Eric Walsh and Farr scoring.

The Broncos weren’t done adding runs, with Barden recording a sac fly and Pedretti singling home Lyons.

Next on the Broncos’ schedule will be an away region game March 8 at North Oconee.