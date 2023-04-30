Baseball: Broncos, Golden Bears split Sweet 16 doubleheader

Having dropped the opener 10-7 and won Game 2 by a 6-3 final, the Broncos became the fifth Forsyth County team to split a playoff doubleheader this season. Each of the other four lost the winner-take-all Game 3, but East Forsyth will hope to buck that trend at 5 p.m. May 1.

It's the first-ever do-or-die postseason rubber match for East Forsyth, which suffered a sweep in the 3A first round last season before sweeping Walnut Grove in the Region 8-4A tournament and Sonoraville in the opening round of state this year.

Saturday saw the Broncos jump out early against a Golden Bears team that lost just twice during the regular season, including a 9-4 defeat to Denmark.

Third-seeded East Forsyth (21-12) pushed across a single run in the top of the first before erupting for six in the second.

Despite seeing the first two batters retired, Lucas Kniola singled home a pair of runs, and Logan Pedretti launched a three-run homer for a 6-0 edge. Following a pitching change, Matthew Lyons blasted a solo homer to cap the outburst.

However, the Broncos could neither make the 7-0 lead stand up nor could they tack on any more runs the rest of the way.

Region 6-4A champion Holy Innocents' cut into its deficit with two runs in each of the second and third innings. The Golden Bears (29-3) then surged ahead behind a five-run fourth. Not satisfied with its advantage, Holy Innocents' tacked on an insurance run in the fifth.

Undeterred, East Forsyth burst out of the gate again in Game 2 with another three-run homer by Pedretti in the bottom of the first.

Even when the Golden Bears pulled to within 3-2 in the fourth, the Broncos remained resolute. They responded with three straight runs — one in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk and two in the fifth on Trey Farr's double — for a 6-2 advantage.

Farr gave up an unearned run in the top of the seventh, but the southpaw finished out his complete game without allowing the potential tying run to come to the plate.

Game 3's winner will advance to the quarterfinals to face LaGrange, which is 4-0 so far in the playoffs.