Baseball: East Forsyth punches playoff ticket with sweep of Walnut Grove

In the opener of Tuesday's doubleheader on the Broncos field, it took two extra innings for East Forsyth to capture a 5-4 walk-off win.

"This was one of those grind it out got to find a win somehow type of game," Broncos head coach Kyle Counts said. "I knew if we did that, that would give us some momentum going into game 2."

Runs weren’t easy to come by. In the first two innings, the best opportunity East Forsyth had to score was when Logan Pedretti was at third base. As for Walnut Grove, second base was the furthest the Warriors got.

That changed in the third inning, as Walnut Grove was on time with their swings to gather up base hits.

With two outs, the Warriors refused to get off the field. Braxton Brooks posted a double with the ball going the distance toward the right side of the field. Right after, Thomas Burke drew a walk.

It was Hewett Jones’ hit that put the Warriors on the scoreboard with a double. In the Broncos’ attempt to put the inning away, they committed an error that gave Burke and Jones the opportunity to race to home plate for a 3-0 lead.

The Broncos saw Covenant College signee Blake Riley score on a wild pitch to end the shutout, and you could tell the Broncos were starting to feed off the home crowd's energy with loud applause after that.

Will Moffit’s RBI single and Matthew Lyon’s sac fly tied the game at 3-3 in the home half of the third. However, Lucas Kniola got picked off for the final out, which prevented the Broncos from adding more momentum.

In the fifth, Pedretti slices one into left field and Moffit won the foot race to home due to a high throw to Warriors catcher Sawyer Bradford. In the meantime, Pedretti took second base on the throw.

The visitors brought Branson Blalock out of the bullpen after loading the bases and losing the lead. He delivered a strikeout and Bradford tagged Kniola on his gamble to home plate.

Walnut Grove's Ty Trinkle made contact with the baseball that hit the fence. It took right fielder Lyons a while to grab the baseball and throw it back to the infield, and by then, Kole Houston had already reached home to even the game in the sixth.

It was Trey Farr’s ninth-inning single up the middle that finally broke the scoring slump, with Owen McGee racing home from second base for the walk-off victory to end Game 1.

East Forsyth 16, Walnut Grove 1 (3 inn.)

Game 2 produced a significantly different outcome.

The East Forsyth Broncos matched their season-high run total to pull out a 16-1 victory in three innings.

“These guys were feeding off each other,” Counts said of the outburst of runs, including 10 in the top of the first inning. “We have our guys got us started with some good hits. When one guy is doing well, the next one is ready to go.”

The Broncos were on fire in the first inning.

After Farr and Moffit drew walks, Kniola put the ball in the soft spot between Warriors center fielder Carter Hodges and right fielder Alec Crayton for an RBI double.

That’s when a series of runs for the Broncos started to spoil Walnut Grove’s faith. Pedretti earned a sac fly, bringing in Farr, before Lyons and Mason Schreiber collected RBI doubles.

Despite having two outs, the Warriors could not catch a break and opted to bring Sam Martell to stop the bleeding.

McGee showed that a different pitcher wouldn’t help the Warriors' cause, as he ripped a hit into the outfield for a two-run single.

With a 6-0 lead, the Broncos were having a blast on the field and in the dugout and produced 4 more runs. Blake Riley scored on an error, and Kniola swung with enough power for a three-run double to move ahead 10-0.

In Walnut Grove’s first-inning response, Braxton Brooks blasted a hit out of the Broncos' field for a solo home run. Although, a pop fly and two groundouts ended the inning.

Joseph Gurr was on a mission. He singled a line drive toward center field then proceeded to steal second, third and home.

The Broncos kept their foot on the gas pedal, despite their double-digit lead. Moffit got his third run of the night. Also, Kniola and Lyons scored a pair of runs.

With the sweep, East Forsyth qualifies for the Class 4A state playoffs. Last year, the Broncos fell to Greater Atlanta Christian in a pair of one-run games in the first round of the 3A state tournament.

East Forsyth's final seed this year will be determined by the result of the North Hall-Seckinger region tournament series. Due to regular-season results against those teams, the Broncos would be the No. 3 seed if North Hall wins the series or the fourth seed if Seckinger does.