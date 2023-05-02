Baseball: East Forsyth reaches quarterfinals by stealing Holy Innocents' win

In the top of the sixth inning, Logan Pedretti launched his third home run of the series — this one a go-ahead grand slam — off Jackson's hanging curveball. In the bottom half, with Jackson at the plate and two runners on base, Wyatt Barden struck out the junior to escape unscathed.

Together, the two moments sealed an 8-6 victory for the Broncos, who overcame a 6-0 deficit against the second-ranked Golden Bears to qualify for the state quarterfinals.

“We get down 6-0 and just keep battling,” East Forsyth head coach Kyle Counts said. “We promised each other that we would play all seven innings of each game, and they did that. We unfortunately let them come from behind in Game 1, and we got to return that favor.

“I’m just so proud of our guys for how they continue to play, continue to fight and rally around each other.”

Pedretti's blast over Holy Innocents' Red Monster in left field stunned the Golden Bears and provided the final runs of the game. The senior, who has now homered in each of his last four games, strolled to the plate with one out and the bases loaded.

On the 1-1 pitch, Jackson left a curveball — one that was still clocked at 80 mph — high and over the middle of the plate. Pedretti did the rest, registering his second homer of the series off Jackson.

“He swings for the fences all on his own,” Counts said of the Piedmont signee. “I don’t have to tell him that. I was just hoping that he wouldn’t over-swing, that he would just stay focused and try to put a good barrel on the baseball. He was able to do that.”



Despite the gut-punch Pedretti provided, Holy Innocents' still had two more turns at bat to flip the script. Instead, Wyatt Barden put up a pair of zeros to garner the save.

The sophomore got into some trouble in his first frame, as a foul pop up that should have been caught for the third out led to an inning-extending single.

With runners at first and second, Jackson stepped in looking to regain the lead. The left-handed hitter homered twice in the series opener to help the Golden Bears pull off their own impressive rally, digging out of a 7-0 hole for a 10-7 win.

But it wasn't Jackson's turn to be the hero this time.

Barden kept pounding the zone away, eventually striking out Jackson to maintain the two-run edge.

“Pure competitiveness right there,” Counts said of what he saw from Barden in that moment. “He wanted it, and he pitched like it. That’s a big thing, when you can take what you want to do and put it into action. He did that.

“He wasn’t scared. He didn’t back down. He knew that was their best hitter and so did everybody else in this park. Wyatt went and got one right there for us.”

Following a scoreless top of the seventh, Barden didn't mess around in the home half, retiring the side in short order.

The right-hander's two scoreless innings followed up an impressive job by Jackson Weir out of the bullpen. Entering after Holy Innocents' took a 5-0 lead in the second inning on Chandler Ketchup's grand slam, Weir — another sophomore righty — kept East Forsyth in the game, allowing just a single tally in the fourth.

“What an excellent job,” Counts said of Barden and Weir. “When they got on Parker [Roberts] a little bit, Jackson was able to come in and just battle. After that, we had some options and decided to go with Wyatt right there. …

“He wanted to go and I wanted him to go, so he went.”

Weir landed the win, tossing 3 1/3 innings. He received a big boost in the fourth, when an overturned call on a tag made by Owen McGee at third base completely changed the inning.

Instead of having runners at second and third with one out, the Golden Bears — who entered Game 2 with a 29-2 record before consecutive losses — settled for a runner at second with two outs. Weir retired the following batter to end the frame.

That change in fortune eventually led to the Broncos breaking through for their first runs of the game.

After squandering some excellent early scoring chances, East Forsyth (22-12) erupted with two outs in the fifth.

On an 0-2 pitch, Will Moffit kicked off the rally by dumping a single down the right-field line. The Broncos eventually loaded the bases to chase Golden Bears starting pitcher Taylor Fuller.

Matthews Lyons greeted Jack Fernandez with an RBI single up the middle, and Chace Hall followed with a bases-loaded walk.

Another pitching change couldn't stop the bleeding, with Barden sending Jackson's first pitch to center field for a two-run, pinch-hit single. While Jackson did record a strikeout to wiggle out of trouble still up 6-4, East Forsyth felt the tide turning.

It completely shifted in the sixth, when a one-out error on a routine ball to third opened the door for a big inning. Moffit walked and Lucas Kniola was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Pedretti.

The rest will live on in East Forsyth lore.

“We got four just because our kids still believed,” Counts said of the fifth-inning outburst. “It was frustrating to miss out on some opportunities earlier in the game for the boys and the coaches. We were all a little disappointed with that. Just hoping we had more opportunities, and I knew that at some point, if we continued to have them, we would come through.”

After also knocking off No. 8 Sonoraville in the first round, East Forsyth will look to take down another top-10 team in the Elite Eight, as Region 8-4A's third seed will face ninth-ranked LaGrange.

The Grangers, champions of Region 4-4A, haven't lost in the postseason, outscoring their opponents 48-9 through four games. LaGrange will be playing its third straight home playoff series, while East Forsyth will continue to travel around the state.

“They don’t care,” Counts said of playing away from home. “I don’t know that we’ve played especially well at home as opposed to the road anyway. Our guys don’t care about that. They’re just happy to still be playing.

“We’ve got a hungry group, and I hope we can go put a good series together down in LaGrange.”