Baseball: East Forsyth tops Chestatee, takes 2nd straight region series

In East Forsyth's two home Region 8-4A losses, big innings have been the downfall for the Broncos.

Having given up a six-run inning against North Hall, in addition to three frames of four-plus runs allowed versus Seckinger, East Forsyth is no stranger to putting itself in a tough spot on its home field.

Chestatee threatened to repeat that formula Wednesday, but the War Eagles ran themselves out of a potentially massive first-inning outburst. And down to its final out in the seventh, Chestatee saw East Forsyth's Matthew Lyons come on in relief to snuff out an attempt at a late comeback.

The Broncos' ability to avoid those deadly offensive explosions from the first-base dugout allowed the hosts to capture a 7-4 victory to clinch a second straight region series win.

“Sometimes when you start winning some games, you can have a tendency to lack focus, especially when you start getting into the middle of region play,” East Forsyth head coach Kyle Counts said. “The lull of playing every other day, sometimes you don’t get up. But our guys stayed focused and did a great job.”

That focus was tested in the top of the first inning, when the War Eagles recorded three hits and a walk. The Broncos escaped with just one run on the scoreboard, thanks to left-handed pitcher Trey Farr picking off a runner and left fielder Logan Pedretti doubling off a runner at second base.

“Anytime you can find an out on the base paths, it’s big for you,” Counts said. “And anytime you feel like they are about to do something big and you stop it, you always feel like you got away with something right there.”

After wiggling out of trouble, East Forsyth (11-6, 7-3) quickly took the lead back.

With runners at first and third, Lyons singled to right field. Owen McGee scored easily, and an error in the outfield let Will Moffit race all the way around to score the go-ahead run.

Pedretti followed with a no-doubt, two-run homer to left field for a 4-1 advantage.

“Anytime a team scores, we talk about answering back,” Counts said. “Whether it’s one run or four runs like we had tonight, we want to answer back. That’s the main focus.

“That’s what we talked about when they came back to the dugout is ‘Answer back right here. We still have a lot of ball left to play.’”

Chestatee narrowed the gap with a run in the second, but with runners on first and second, Farr coaxed a grounder to McGee. The Broncos third baseman stepped on his bag and fired across the diamond to Wyatt Barden to complete the inning-ending double play.

Farr settled in from there, retiring 11 in a row at one point. The sophomore's streak was ended by a leadoff double in the seventh.

A pair of strikeouts — his third and fourth of the night — sandwiched around a walk put Farr one out away from a complete-game effort. However, a two-run double down the left-field line forced a pitching change.

“Trey did what Trey does,” Counts said of his starter's 6 2/3 innings. “Once he settles in, he pounds the zone and hits his spots. He’s very effective when he does that.”

After a bloop single off Lyons brought the potential tying run to the plate, a shot back up the middle hit the right-hander but bounced kindly towards the first-base side of the mound. The junior managed to field the ball and make an underhanded throw to first in plenty of time to record the out.

“Matt’s ready to go; he’s always ready to go,” Counts said. “He’s ready to go at the get-go; he’s ready to go at the end. He’s up all of the time.

“We know we can come to him in that situation. The moment won’t be too big for him. He’ll be ready to pound the zone and throw strikes.”

Even though the first-inning eruption held up for most of the game, East Forsyth took advantage of its few opportunities the remainder of the evening to tack on ultimately key insurance runs.

In the fourth frame, the Broncos intentionally drew a pickoff throw with runners on the corners to allow courtesy runner Braxton Woody to score for a 5-2 lead.

With one out in the sixth, Chestatee couldn't track down a wild pitch, while Blake Riley raced from second base to home plate. Another wild pitch later in the inning saw McGee score from third base.

“I think we did a better job of taking opportunities with baserunners,” Counts said. “We didn’t do such a great job of that on Monday. Tonight, we did a better job of being able to put seven runs up with only three hits.

“Anytime you can make sure you score those runs when they get in scoring position, it’s beneficial for you.”

Riding the wave of four consecutive region wins — two each against North Hall and Chestatee — the Broncos will look to complete a sweep of the War Eagles March 23 in Hall County. While most of the region series take place on a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule, this week's finale was moved up a day to accommodate Chestatee's March 24 prom.

“We’ll put this one behind us, because we’ve got a quick one tomorrow,” Counts said. “We’ll focus on getting the sweep — which is very important in this region, where anybody can beat anybody. It’s a very solid region from top to bottom. You’ve got to get the wins you feel like you should get and just take care of your business.”