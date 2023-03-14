Baseball: East Forsyth unable to hold off North Hall

On Monday, East Forsyth and North Hall started their Region 8-4A series on the Broncos' field.

In the third inning, North Hall took the lead with a seven-run frame and never let East Forsyth have hope of a comeback in an 8-4 victory.

Sixth-ranked North Hall got things running in the first inning on Charlie Wright's sacrifice fly to score Ajay Jones.

However, North Hall’s lead was short-lived. It started on the first pitch when East Forsyth's Owen McGee got a double, and then Trey Farr successfully got a bunt down for a single.

That eventually led to Matthew Lyons and Will Moffit recording RBI singles to help push the Broncos ahead 3-1.

In the third inning, the Broncos defense was struggling to end the inning. North Hall took advantage of miscommunication, batters getting hit by pitches and off-line throws to tie the game 3-3.

With the bases loaded, Wyatt Barden allowed another walk, and Broncos catcher Mason Schreiber walked to the mound to help him refocus.

The demeanor of the Broncos wasn’t helping their cause. Barden walked to the bullpen with his head down after getting pulled from the mound, and Bradlee Hamby came out in relief to stop the bleeding.

Despite that, the Trojans were having fun on the field and cheering as they tacked on seven total runs in the inning.

Lyons gave the Broncos some life by hitting the ball towards center field, where it bounced off the fence for an RBI triple.

After that, It was challenging for the Broncos to muster up a hit, as they suffered three straight strikeouts to end the inning.

The offenses for East Forsyth (7-6, 3-3) and North Hall (10-4, 3-3) died down and the defensive intensity rose as both teams ended fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings with zero runs.

The Broncos will regroup and look to even the series March 15 at North Hall.